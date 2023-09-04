Belfast Neurologist Accused of Misdiagnoses and Inappropriate Treatment

An assessment report presented at a fitness to practice tribunal in Belfast has revealed that neurologist Dr. Michael Watt repeatedly misdiagnosed patients, leading to the administration of drugs with serious and toxic side effects. The report also found that Dr. Watt’s use of idiosyncratic diagnostic criteria resulted in unnecessary invasive treatments being given to patients.

In 2018, over 4,000 of Dr. Watt’s patients were recalled in what became the largest recall of patients in Northern Ireland’s history. A previous tribunal had granted Dr. Watt voluntary removal from the medical register, but this decision was overturned by the High Court due to concerns about protecting the public.

Dr. Watt did not attend the current tribunal hearing but was represented by legal counsel. When asked if any of the allegations against Dr. Watt were admitted, his lawyer confirmed that no facts were being admitted in the absence of Dr. Watt.

The General Medical Council (GMC) presented the case as a performance issue rather than misconduct. The GMC carried out an assessment of Dr. Watt’s work in 2018 and four assessors will be called as witnesses during the hearing.

The GMC barrister read a summary and recommendations from the assessors’ report, which revealed that Dr. Watt’s performance was found to be deficient. The report concluded that Dr. Watt is not fit to practice and should cease his practice due to persistent failures in taking adequate histories and making correct diagnoses. Furthermore, Dr. Watt was found to have used idiosyncratic diagnostic criteria and failed to involve specialist colleagues in the management of complex cases.

The assessors’ report also noted that Dr. Watt showed little insight during the assessment and remediation was unlikely to change his performance. The GMC submitted that if the tribunal accepted the assessors’ opinion, Dr. Watt’s fitness to practice should be considered currently impaired.

The tribunal went into private session at the request of Dr. Watt’s lawyer after the summary of the assessors’ report was read.