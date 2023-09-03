Behringer Releases RSF Kobol Expander Clone for Pre-Order

Behringer, the popular music equipment manufacturer, has opened pre-orders for its latest synthesizer, a replica of the RSF Kobol Expander. The original Kobol Expander, created by RSF in 1979, was a highly sought-after monosynth known for its unique sound. The Behringer remake, priced at $199/€199, faithfully replicates the original design with the addition of MIDI and a headphones jack.

Unlike the original, the Behringer Kobol Expander is a module without a keyboard. It is a semi-modular instrument, allowing users to create modulation pathways by connecting additional patch cables. The availability of pre-orders on major instrument websites indicates that delivery is expected in a few months.

This latest release is part of Behringer’s ongoing efforts to bring a variety of synthesizers and other music equipment to the market. Despite supply chain challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has managed to increase production and fulfill its promises. Recent releases include the JT-4000 micro, a Roland synth clone priced at $49, the pocket-sized Pro VS Mini based on Sequential Circuits’ Prophet VS, the Moog Taurus bass pedal system clone named “Toro,” and the analog drum machine called Edge.

Behringer has also introduced several Eurorack modules, guitar pedals, studio headphones, an ARP-style string synth, and various desktop mixers. The company has been teasing even more upcoming products such as Buchla, Oberheim, and Moog gear clones.

While Behringer has faced criticism for its approach of recreating classic synth designs and aggressive business tactics, sales numbers indicate strong demand for its products. The Pro-800 synth, a Prophet-600 clone, has already sold over 50,000 units since its release earlier this year.

Overall, Behringer’s latest offering, the Kobol Expander clone, presents an affordable option for musicians seeking the vintage sound and unique capabilities of the original RSF Kobol Expander.

