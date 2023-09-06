The Making of Starfield: Merging Passions and Overcoming Obstacles

Studio Director Angela Browder and the Starfield team have poured their expertise and passion into the development of this highly anticipated video game. Browder notes that the team was able to tap into internal resources, allowing individuals to share their expertise in various fields beyond video games. This opportunity has enabled them to merge multiple passions into one and fuel their investment in the game.

The team’s attention to detail is evident throughout Starfield. They have considered factors such as the movement of the sun on different planets, the calculation of lighting, the dynamic reactions of characters to gravity, and the variety of camera angles available to observe each planet. Additionally, the team has put effort into designing habitat modules and other settlement components.

Despite facing challenges, Browder kept the project on track and coordinated the efforts of the many teams involved. The game showcases advancements in lighting, animation, and character generation, thanks to the dedicated work of the team. Browder acknowledges that the studio’s journey was not without its difficulties.

The ambition to create a game of such scale proved to be a challenge in terms of time and resources. Furthermore, the pandemic slowed down progress and forced the team to find new ways of communication and collaboration. However, the team’s existing trust and passion, cultivated from working together on previous games like Elder Scrolls and Fallout, helped them navigate these obstacles.

Although the development process took longer than anticipated, Howard expresses the team’s excitement to finally share the game with players. The Starfield team’s dedication and commitment have culminated in a game that promises to be an immersive and captivating experience.

Sources:

– Information provided by Studio Director Angela Browder

– Interviews with studio members