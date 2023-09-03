Baldur’s Gate 3: A Beginner’s Guide to Character Building and Combat

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a highly acclaimed CRPG that is based on the mechanics of Dungeons & Dragons 5e (5th edition). If you’re new to the game or want to understand its workings better, this beginner’s guide is here to help you.

The first step in Baldur’s Gate 3 is building your character. You can choose an Origin Character for an easier experience, or create a custom character. There are four main choices to make: class, race, ability scores, and background.

Your class determines your abilities, weapon proficiencies, spells, and how you fight in combat. There are 12 classes and 46 subclasses to choose from in BG3.

Your race provides special racial attributes and affects your appearance. It may also influence dialogue options, but it won’t prevent any romance options. There are 11 races to choose from in BG3.

Ability scores are your stats and affect every action you perform in the game. The higher your ability score, the more likely you’ll succeed.

Background adds flavor to your character and can change dialogue options. It also grants you “Inspiration”, which allows you to try again if you fail. There are 12 backgrounds to choose from in BG3.

Skills are important in the game and include things like perception and persuasion. Having skill proficiency gives you a bonus to succeed in those skills. There are 18 skills to choose from in BG3, and your class, background, and sometimes race or feats affect your skill proficiencies.

If you’re not happy with your character, you can respec everything except for race and background.

Combat in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be challenging for newcomers. Each full round of combat lasts six real-time seconds, with each character taking one turn. Initiative determines the order of turns. Actions are generally limited to one per turn, but some characters have special features that allow additional actions.

For a more detailed breakdown of character building and combat mechanics, consult our comprehensive guides. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a complex game, but with this beginner’s guide, you’ll be on your way to mastering it in no time.

