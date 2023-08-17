The Messenger: From Rejected Pitch to Acclaimed Metroidvania

Before achieving its status as a beloved Metroidvania game, The Messenger had a humble beginning as a rejected pitch. Director Thierry Boulanger, while working as a gameplay programmer, initially presented the game to his employer who promptly dismissed it, implying that Boulanger was better suited for coding rather than game design.

Undeterred by the rejection, Boulanger founded Sabotage Studio and pursued the development of The Messenger independently. The game’s eventual success proved the naysayers wrong. Released in 2018, The Messenger quickly gained recognition as one of the top indie games of that year. At the time of writing, it boasts an impressive 7,157 “very positive” reviews on Steam.

Building on this triumph, Sabotage Studio now brings us Sea of Stars, a highly anticipated JRPG and a prequel to The Messenger. Departing from the Metroidvania genre, Sea of Stars takes inspiration from classic SNES games like Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG. It adopts a more traditional JRPG format, offering players a new and exciting gaming experience.

Notably, Sea of Stars will be available on various platforms. It will be launched as a day one release on Game Pass, while also being accessible on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5 starting from August 29. This multi-platform release ensures that gamers across different systems can immerse themselves in this eagerly awaited title.

As we look towards the future, it's worth keeping an eye on the indie game scene.