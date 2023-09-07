Beeple Discusses Art, NFTs, and the Future of Digital Creativity at The Gateway: Korea

Renowned digital artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, took the stage with Matt Medved, CEO of nft now, at The Gateway: Korea’s first panel discussion. The cozy ambiance and dim lights set the scene as the two long-time friends discussed the evolving dynamics of the art and NFT world.

Beeple shared insights about his own journey and work, highlighting his immense popularity in Korea, which drew fans from across the country. The conversation began with an exclusive artwork Beeple had created for The Gateway: Korea and smoothly transitioned to the inauguration of Beeple Studios in South Carolina. He described the vibrant workspace as a place where creativity knows no bounds.

The discussion then shifted towards the tools and techniques Beeple employs at his studio. He emphasized the transformative power of digital artistry, allowing the audience to virtually experience the evolution of a piece. They can witness dynamic changes in composition and lighting, creating a more immersive experience.

Looking towards the future of digital art, Beeple expressed his belief that more people will engage in digital art creation, leading to the development of more interactive and visceral experiences. He emphasized the importance of patience and long-term value in the NFT space, acknowledging the growing pains and the presence of bad actors.

When discussing his sources of inspiration, Beeple expressed his admiration for artists like Sam Spratt, who have a talent for storytelling. On the topic of artist royalties, he admitted that he would love to see royalties for everyone, but there needs to be an adjustment of expectations. He believes there will be a social contract to honor artist royalties.

As the session came to a close, Beeple teased some upcoming projects, including his plans to continuously update a piece called “Human One” for the rest of his life. When asked about the legacy he hopes to establish, Beeple expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be included in the ever-changing realm of digital creativity.

Source: The Gateway: Korea Panel Discussion with Beeple and Matt Medved