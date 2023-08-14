Beeper: A Convenient but Risky Messaging Solution

Beeper is an all-in-one messaging solution that claims to bring all your messaging apps together in one place. It promises to eliminate the need for multiple apps and even enables Android users to iMessage their friends. While this sounds revolutionary, there is a substantial security risk associated with using Beeper.

Beeper consists of two components: the client app, available on various operating systems, and the backend service built on the Matrix open-source messaging standard. The client app allows you to consolidate your chat apps, while the service acts as a bridge between different platforms.

However, one major caveat is that Beeper cannot securely handle end-to-end encryption (E2EE) with most chat apps. While Beeper itself provides E2EE for messages between Beeper and Matrix users, when communicating with friends who are not using Beeper, your messages have to be sent from Beeper to their chosen platform. This poses a security risk, especially when using platforms like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal, which are known for their robust encryption.

To enable iMessage on Beeper, users are required to grant Beeper access to their Apple accounts. This poses a significant security concern, as it allows Beeper to potentially access sensitive data. Additionally, when sending an iMessage through Beeper, the message is decrypted and re-encrypted on Beeper’s servers before being delivered. This breaks the E2EE provided by services like iMessage, compromising the security of the messages.

By decrypting messages on its servers, Beeper employees gain the ability to read user messages. Even though they may promise not to do so, the risk of a data breach or hack compromising user data remains. This weak link in the security chain undermines the fundamental concept of E2EE.

On the positive side, data stored on Beeper’s servers, including message histories, is encrypted and protected. Only users with their Recovery Code can access this data, providing an additional layer of security. However, Beeper cannot assist in recovering this data if the Recovery Code is lost.

In summary, while Beeper offers convenience by consolidating messaging apps, its security risks are significant. Granting Beeper access to personal accounts and compromising the end-to-end encryption of popular messaging platforms poses a potential threat to user privacy and data security. Proceeding with caution and understanding the risks is essential when considering using Beeper as a messaging solution.