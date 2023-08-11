Beats Studio Pro vs. Bose QuietComfort 45: A Comparison

The Beats Studio Pro and Bose QuietComfort 45 are two sets of active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones that have similarities in their design and approach to product releases. While Beats is known for its vibrant colors and celebrity collaborations, Bose focuses on a more utilitarian and corporate design.

In terms of comfort, the QuietComfort 45 outshines the Studio Pro. The Studio Pro headphones have smaller ear cups that may not fit all ear sizes comfortably. Additionally, the Studio Pro headphones can be prone to snagging long hair. On the other hand, the QuietComfort 45 headphones are designed with comfort in mind, featuring a more adjustable fit for a greater range of ear sizes and shapes.

In terms of controls, both headphone models use buttons for various functions. However, the placement and execution of the buttons differ. The Studio Pro buttons are located in the middle of the housing, which can result in hearing or feeling the clicks against the ear. In contrast, the QuietComfort 45 buttons are placed along the sides, minimizing any discomfort or noticeable clicks.

When it comes to app connectivity, the Studio Pro can be controlled through the Beats app for Android or within iOS system settings. The app offers features such as listening modes, updates, and battery life monitoring. Additionally, the Studio Pro headphones support Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio with head tracking. In comparison, the QuietComfort 45 headphones can be controlled through the Bose Music app, which is compatible with other Bose products. The app allows users to switch between noise-canceling and transparency modes and features a simple equalizer.

It’s worth noting that the Studio Pro headphones offer direct control of EQ settings via a USB-C cable. However, the app functionalities on both models provide access to various features.

In conclusion, while the Beats Studio Pro and Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones may differ in their external designs and target markets, they share similarities in their product release strategies. When it comes to comfort and controls, the QuietComfort 45 headphones provide a more comfortable fit and smoother button operation. The app functionalities on both models offer additional features for users to customize their listening experience.