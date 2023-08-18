Beats Studio Buds + Discounted to All-Time Low Price

The Beats Studio Buds +, the latest noise-canceling headphones from the company, are now available at an all-time low price. Woot is offering a 24 percent discount, bringing the price down from $170 to $130. It is important to note that although Amazon owns Woot, their return policy is different.

In our review of the Beats Studio Buds +, we gave them a rating of 84. While the initial price increase from $150 to $170 seemed steep, this deal more than compensates for it. The updated features of the Beats Studio Buds + include 16 percent more battery life, larger microphones, and the addition of acoustic vents on the front and side. Overall, the sound quality and noise canceling are better than the previous model. Additionally, the placement of the control button has been adjusted to prevent accidental pressing during fit adjustments, which was a common issue with the original version.

However, there are a few drawbacks to the Beats Studio Buds +. They lack automatic pausing, wireless charging, and their sound quality, while improved, does not match up to competitors like the AirPods. Nevertheless, if you are in search of solid headphones at a reasonable price, these are definitely worth considering.

The discounted price will be available on Woot for the next four days or until stocks run out.