What to Expect from the Beats Solo 4: Release Date, Features, and Pricing

Beats, known for its range of earbuds, is finally set to release an upgrade to its on-ear headphones with the Beats Solo 4. While no official announcement has been made, it is expected that the Solo 4 will boast several improved features.

The release date for the Beats Solo 4 is still uncertain, but based on previous patterns, we can anticipate a fall release, possibly in the Autumn of 2023. The Solo 4 is expected to retain the design of its predecessor, the Solo 3, while introducing new features such as ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), USB-C charging, button controls, Bluetooth codecs (SBC and AAC), Apple’s H1 chip, automatic device switching, Siri voice assistant support, and Spatial Audio with head tracking.

In terms of pricing, the Beats Solo 3 debuted at $199, while the Solo Pro launched at $299. It is anticipated that the Solo 4 will fall somewhere in between, potentially priced at $249. However, considering the past trend of Beats offering a slightly higher price for their new releases, the Solo 4 may retail at $239 or even $229.

Despite no official announcement, it is expected that Beats will release the Solo 4 to cater to its dedicated on-ear headphone audience. While the company has focused on wireless earbuds in recent years, the Solo 3 series is still available for purchase, and the recent release of the Beats Studio Pro indicates that an upgrade to the Solo series is in the works.

The Solo 4 is likely to maintain the iconic Beats aesthetic, featuring the signature “b” logo on the earcups and a collapsible headband for convenience. USB-C charging may be adopted to align with EU legislation, and the headphones may offer noise cancellation for the first time, potentially leading to a more balanced sound profile. However, wired connectivity may be excluded, leaving users with wireless Bluetooth options.

While the Beats Solo 4 remains highly anticipated, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Beats or its parent company, Apple. In the meantime, we can speculate on the features and pricing while hoping for a timely release.

