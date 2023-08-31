Viacom18 Acquires BCCI Media Rights for India’s Home Matches

Viacom18, a leading Indian entertainment company, has acquired the TV and digital media rights for the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) home matches. The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who expressed his congratulations to Viacom18 on Twitter. Viacom18 will hold the rights to India’s home games from September 2023 to March 2028.

Previously, Star Sports held the rights to the home matches for many years and streamed them on the Hotstar app. However, Viacom18 has now secured these rights and will be responsible for televising and streaming 88 international matches over the next five years. This includes 25 Tests, 27 ODIs, and 36 T20Is.

Viacom18 already has the digital rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women’s Premier League. The company will now expand its cricket portfolio by adding the BCCI’s home matches to its repertoire.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but according to Cricbuzz, Viacom18 will pay approximately Rs 67.8 crore to broadcast and stream each home game for the next five years.

It is worth noting that Disney Star still holds the TV and digital rights for ICC events for the next four years. The platform is currently streaming the Asia Cup and will also stream the 2023 World Cup for free.

The upcoming three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be the first series televised and streamed live on the Viacom18 platform. However, after the home series, the rights will return to Star as the 2023 World Cup is an ICC event.

It is important for cricket fans to note that the India-South Africa series will still be available on Star Sports and Hotstar, as Star holds the media rights for South Africa’s matches until 2024.

Sources:

Cricbuzz