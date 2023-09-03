Trilitech Partners with Gangbusters to Bring Web3 Features to BattleTabs

Trilitech, a company focused on integrating Web3 features into games on the Tezos blockchain, has announced a partnership with Gangbusters, the creators of BattleTabs. BattleTabs is a popular multiplayer battleship game known for its engaging gameplay and strategy mechanics. With over 1 million downloads and a strong community of 15,000+ active members, BattleTabs has become a beloved game in the gaming community.

The collaboration between Trilitech and Gangbusters will introduce a new feature called BattleTabs Cards. These digital collectible cards can be traded among players and come in different sets with unique themes and art styles. Each set is limited, and the cards have varying levels of rarity. But these cards are more than just collectibles; they also provide benefits in the BattleTabs game and other associated experiences.

Players can use the BattleTabs Cards to craft cosmetic items or ship skins using card combinations. These crafted treasures can then be showcased or traded within a personal 3D sandbox, complete with dynamic animations and behaviors. The versatility of BattleTabs Cards allows individuals to develop new game ideas or even host tournaments using these cards. Players can freely distribute cards, fostering a shared ecosystem around the BattleTabs Universe.

What sets BattleTabs Cards apart is that they are built on blockchain technology, specifically the Solana and Tezos protocols. The decision to use blockchain technology followed over 1.5 years of research into how blockchain can enhance gaming experiences. The use of blockchain enables the co-creation of games with the community, offering a new approach that deviates from traditional free-to-play game models.

Trilitech’s partnership with Gangbusters and the integration of BattleTabs Cards demonstrates the increasing adoption of blockchain technology in the gaming industry. This collaboration not only adds a new dimension to the BattleTabs game but also opens up possibilities for future innovations and community-driven experiences.

