Battle Plans DMZ Mission Guide Warzone 2: Everything You Should Know

Battle Plans is one of the most important DMZ missions for new Warzone 2 players due to its reward. This short piece will look at the best way to complete the objective.

Warzone 2 DMZ missions are great for newer and advanced players alike because they can help in gathering XP, leveling up weapons, and unlocking them. That is why, a lot of players spend time completing missions. The Season 5 update came out with a DMZ Faction known as the Shadow Company and as a result, we have new DMZ missions to get into.

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

The Warzone 2 DMZ missions aren’t that difficult at all. They are straightforward even though some of them might require a decent amount of time to complete. However, we advise that you hop onto DMZ with friends because it will be much easier to complete it in a group. Still, you won’t be requiring teammates for this particular mission.

Battle Plans is split into two parts and objectives. Both are easy to do if you know what to do. That being said, let us take a look at the Tier, Objectives, and Rewards for the mission and then hop on to see how you can complete it.

How to Complete the Mission

Collecting Konni Notes

You can find the Konni Notes in almost all of the maps but for this particular mission, the best chance of finding them is in Vondel. Identify Konni Soldiers by their black attire and red-colored masks. Eliminate the soldiers and loot them to see if they have dropped Konni Notes. Keep eliminating them until you collect three.

Collecting the Cargo Instructions

You will have the highest chance of finding these instructions inside Strongholds on Ashika Island and Vondel Park. Infiltrate strongholds, eliminate the soldiers, and loot them until you find all three Cargo Instructions.

Dead Drop Locations

After collecting all the notes and instructions, drop them inside a Dead Drop. Dead Drops can be found in various locations throughout the maps, such as Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel. Once you drop the items, you will successfully complete the mission.

