CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Battle Plans DMZ Mission Guide Warzone 2: Everything You Should Know

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
Battle Plans DMZ Mission Guide Warzone 2: Everything You Should Know

Battle Plans is one of the most important DMZ missions for new Warzone 2 players due to its reward. This short piece will look at the best way to complete the objective.

Warzone 2 DMZ missions are great for newer and advanced players alike because they can help in gathering XP, leveling up weapons, and unlocking them. That is why, a lot of players spend time completing missions. The Season 5 update came out with a DMZ Faction known as the Shadow Company and as a result, we have new DMZ missions to get into.

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

The Warzone 2 DMZ missions aren’t that difficult at all. They are straightforward even though some of them might require a decent amount of time to complete. However, we advise that you hop onto DMZ with friends because it will be much easier to complete it in a group. Still, you won’t be requiring teammates for this particular mission.

Battle Plans is split into two parts and objectives. Both are easy to do if you know what to do. That being said, let us take a look at the Tier, Objectives, and Rewards for the mission and then hop on to see how you can complete it.

How to Complete the Mission

Collecting Konni Notes

You can find the Konni Notes in almost all of the maps but for this particular mission, the best chance of finding them is in Vondel. Identify Konni Soldiers by their black attire and red-colored masks. Eliminate the soldiers and loot them to see if they have dropped Konni Notes. Keep eliminating them until you collect three.

Collecting the Cargo Instructions

You will have the highest chance of finding these instructions inside Strongholds on Ashika Island and Vondel Park. Infiltrate strongholds, eliminate the soldiers, and loot them until you find all three Cargo Instructions.

Dead Drop Locations

After collecting all the notes and instructions, drop them inside a Dead Drop. Dead Drops can be found in various locations throughout the maps, such as Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel. Once you drop the items, you will successfully complete the mission.

If you liked this DMZ mission breakdown, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Stay tuned for more Warzone 2 guides.

Sources:
– Activision

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: An Affordable Addition to the Galaxy Buds Lineup

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

MSI Releases BIOS Updates to Fix BSoD Issue on Windows Computers

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Realme Launches New Products: Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Cosmonic enhances its PaaS for Multicomponent WebAssembly Applications

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Pergear Introduces Second Generation of 14mm f/2.8 Prime Lens for Mirrorless Cameras

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Evolution of Network Optimization Services in North America’s Tech Industry

Sep 6, 2023 0 Comments
News

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Receives Patch 1.000.003 for Improved Gameplay

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments