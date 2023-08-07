Bloodborne’s Secret War: Achieving 60fps on PS5

For years, a secret war has been waged by dedicated combatants with one goal in mind: to run FromSoftware’s acclaimed PS4-exclusive game, Bloodborne, at a locked 60 frames per second (1080p) on the PS5. The relentless determination and technical prowess of these Soulslike players, also known as Soulsborne enthusiasts, is truly awe-inspiring.

Among this elusive community are notable figures like Lance McDonald and Illusion, who have managed to achieve the seemingly impossible. Through their expertise in arcane methods and intricate technical know-how, McDonald has created a patch that has successfully been integrated into a retail PS5 by Illusion. The result? A visually stunning experience:

“Illusion has done it! My Bloodborne 60fps patch has been ported to run within the current state of PlayStation 5 hacking / exploitation. Real retail PS5 hardware running Bloodborne at locked 60fps in full 1080p.”

It is important to note that modding your PS5 poses serious risks and is not recommended. Additionally, the accomplishment of these modders may exert pressure on those in a position to offer fans an official solution or reward the efforts of these talented individuals.

The question remains: what is it about Bloodborne that inspires such unwavering dedication, obsession, and an insatiable thirst for knowledge that pushes the boundaries of the known and unknown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.