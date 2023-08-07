CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Bloodborne’s Secret War: Achieving 60fps on PS5

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Bloodborne’s Secret War: Achieving 60fps on PS5

For years, a secret war has been waged by dedicated combatants with one goal in mind: to run FromSoftware’s acclaimed PS4-exclusive game, Bloodborne, at a locked 60 frames per second (1080p) on the PS5. The relentless determination and technical prowess of these Soulslike players, also known as Soulsborne enthusiasts, is truly awe-inspiring.

Among this elusive community are notable figures like Lance McDonald and Illusion, who have managed to achieve the seemingly impossible. Through their expertise in arcane methods and intricate technical know-how, McDonald has created a patch that has successfully been integrated into a retail PS5 by Illusion. The result? A visually stunning experience:

“Illusion has done it! My Bloodborne 60fps patch has been ported to run within the current state of PlayStation 5 hacking / exploitation. Real retail PS5 hardware running Bloodborne at locked 60fps in full 1080p.”

It is important to note that modding your PS5 poses serious risks and is not recommended. Additionally, the accomplishment of these modders may exert pressure on those in a position to offer fans an official solution or reward the efforts of these talented individuals.

The question remains: what is it about Bloodborne that inspires such unwavering dedication, obsession, and an insatiable thirst for knowledge that pushes the boundaries of the known and unknown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Two Major PC Games Release to Different Reactions

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 Launches with Exciting Update and First DLC Character

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Throw Away Your First Draft of Your Code: A Reminder for Software Engineers

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

NIO Announces Entry into Smartphone Market with NIO Phone

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Lithium-ion Cells and the Search for New Cell Technologies

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Chinese Power Battery Giant CATL to Hold Offline Product Launch Event

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Save Time and Effort: How to Use the Save Log-In Information Feature on Websites

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments