CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

SpectreX Gaming Recreates Batman’s Batwing in Starfield

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 4, 2023
SpectreX Gaming Recreates Batman’s Batwing in Starfield

In the world of Starfield, the highly anticipated space exploration game, players have been given the freedom to create their own unique experiences. One player, known as SpectreX Gaming, has taken this opportunity to recreate Batman’s iconic airship, the Batwing, within the game.

SpectreX Gaming, a TikTok user, shared a video showcasing his impressive creation. The Batwing in Starfield is slightly modified to fit the game’s mechanics, but it still closely resembles the version seen in the 1989 Batman film and the upcoming movie, The Flash.

The video not only reveals the exterior of the Batwing, but also provides a glimpse into its spacious interior. SpectreX Gaming takes viewers through the process of building the ship and even demonstrates its vertical take-off capabilities as it soars into the cosmos.

While the Batwing is not commonly utilized by Batman in the comics, its iconic design from the 1989 film has become ingrained in popular culture. This giant, black, bat-shaped jet perfectly captures Batman’s unique branding and adds an element of style to his crime-fighting arsenal.

Starfield’s ship-building mechanic has allowed players to unleash their creativity and bring various pop culture references to life within the game. In addition to the Batwing, a superfan has already created a massive Star Wars Star Destroyer, showcasing the limitless possibilities of ship creation in Starfield.

Starfield is currently available in early access and will officially release on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6. As players continue to push the boundaries of ship-building in the game, more awe-inspiring creations are sure to be unveiled.

Source: Christopher Baggett

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

New Attack Technique “MalDoc in PDF” Raises Security Concerns

Sep 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Beware of Accidentally Triggering a Fight in Baldur’s Gate 3

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

A Bug in Diablo 4 Turns Players Invincible, Ruining PvP Gameplay

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Future of Telecommunications: A Look at US Large Format Displays

Sep 4, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

New Attack Technique “MalDoc in PDF” Raises Security Concerns

Sep 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Using ChatGPT to Write Arduino Drivers in “Ladyada” Style

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

BattleBit Remastered Update 2.1.2 Patch Notes: Server Filtering and Quick Match Improvements

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments