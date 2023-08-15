Batman: Arkham Trilogy Set to Release on Nintendo Switch in October

Warner Bros. Games announced in June that the Batman: Arkham Trilogy would be coming to Nintendo Switch this fall. Recently, an exact release date has been revealed, with the bundle set to launch on October 13th. The package includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, along with all the expansions for each game.

Turn Me Up Games, known for their work on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and It Takes Two, handled the ports for this highly regarded series. The trilogy began in 2009 with Batman: Arkham Asylum, featuring an original story where Batman faces off against his most formidable foes. The Joker masterminds a plot to take over Arkham Asylum, and Batman also confronts Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, and Scarecrow.

The 2011 sequel, Batman: Arkham City, expands the game’s scope to a larger area of Gotham City and introduces classic villains such as Mr. Freeze, Two-Face, and The Penguin. Rocksteady, the developer, released their final installment, Batman: Arkham Knight, in 2015. This game introduces a transformable Batmobile that players can drive in an open world setting.

The trilogy is known for its robust, brawling combat mechanics, as well as stealth and puzzle elements that provide variety. If you haven’t played these games and are a fan of the Dark Knight, they are definitely worth trying out. However, it’s worth noting that you may find them at a lower price on other gaming platforms, at least for the next few months.

Whether you’re new to the series or revisiting these games, Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch can be a great way to pass the time until Rocksteady’s next game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, is released. Originally set for a May 2022 launch, the game has been postponed to February 2023 following a lukewarm reception to the gameplay preview.