Batman Arkham Trilogy Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 13th

Batman Arkham Trilogy will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on October 13th. The package will include Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, along with the DLC for each game. However, only Batman: Arkham Asylum will be available on the physical game card, with the other two titles requiring a download.

Nintendo announced the release date in a tweet, inviting players to “Experience Gotham City in a whole new way.” Along with the announcement, new artwork was revealed, adding to the excitement surrounding the trilogy’s arrival on the Switch.

Fans may notice that October is a busy month for game releases, with titles such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, and Detective Pikachu Returns also scheduled for release. With so many choices, it may be a challenge for gamers to decide which games to add to their collections.

Are you planning to purchase Batman Arkham Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch in October? Share your thoughts in the comments below.