The Batman: Arkham Trilogy Comes to Nintendo Switch

Rocksteady Studios has announced that the beloved Batman: Arkham Trilogy will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on Friday, October 13. This marks the first time these iconic games will be available on the Switch console.

The announcement was made through a tweet from Rocksteady, which revealed not only the release date but also new artwork showcasing the three games: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. The trilogy will be bundled together in one package, including all previously released DLC.

While this will be the first time the Arkham Trilogy is available on the Nintendo Switch, it is not the first time it has appeared on a Nintendo console. A special edition of Arkham City was released on the Wii U.

The port of the Arkham Trilogy was announced during the June Nintendo Direct, where Rocksteady showcased a montage of footage featuring the game series’ iconic villains such as the Joker and Two Face.

All three games in the trilogy received critical acclaim. Arkham Asylum, in particular, set new standards for superhero video games. IGN awarded it a 9/10 score, stating that it is “the greatest comic book videogame of all time.”

Its sequel, Arkham City, also received a 9/10 score from IGN, with the review stating that it is “better than most games on the market.” The final game in the trilogy, Arkham Knight, received the same impressive score and was praised for its non-stop variety and action.

Fans of the Batman: Arkham series can now look forward to experiencing the beloved trilogy in a whole new way on the Nintendo Switch.