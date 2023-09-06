The PowerCombo Tower Series Power Strip 35W: A Game-Changing Charging Solution

Baseus Technology has just released the PowerCombo Tower Series Power Strip 35W, an innovative and highly efficient charging station for desktop electronics. With its advanced features and sleek design, this power strip is perfect for workspaces, gaming setups, and meeting rooms.

One of the standout features of the PowerCombo Tower Power Strip 35W is its vertical space-saving design. This charging station can power up to 10 devices simultaneously, thanks to its 6 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports. The 6 AC outlets, which are located on each side, provide ample power for an entire desktop ecosystem.

In terms of safety, the PowerCombo Tower Power Strip 35W offers reliable protection against power surges, voltage spikes, and lightning strikes. It supports up to 1200J surge protection, making it 50% more performant than alternative options.

This power strip also boasts high-speed charging capabilities. Powered by the optimized GaN5 technology, it supports PD fast charging up to 35W. This means that devices such as smartphones, tablets, and earbuds can be quickly charged without any hassle. The Baseus Power Split 2.0 feature intelligently redistributes power if multiple cables are plugged in, ensuring efficient charging for all connected devices.

Additionally, the PowerCombo Tower Power Strip 35W comes with comprehensive smart safety protections. It has an auto-shutdown feature that activates within 0.1 seconds, as well as innovative protections against overload, overcurrent, overvoltage, and undervoltage. With its proactive safety measures, this power strip effectively prevents short circuits, fire hazards, and potential electrical dangers.

The Baseus PowerCombo Tower Power Strip 35W is now available on Amazon, with prices starting as low as $59.99. Designed specifically with young tech enthusiasts in mind, Baseus is a consumer electronics brand that aims to create practical and aesthetically pleasing products. Their range of products includes portable chargers, wall chargers, wireless earbuds, and docking stations.

With its cutting-edge features and sleek design, the PowerCombo Tower Power Strip 35W is undoubtedly the best charging solution for all desktop electronics.

