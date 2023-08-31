Barbie Digital Release Delayed, Impacting Streaming Release

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has become a massive hit, already earning over $1.34 billion at the global box office. While its theatrical run is still ongoing, fans eagerly await the digital release of the film. Warner Bros. initially announced that Barbie would be available for digital purchase and rental on September 5th, with a streaming release to follow shortly after. However, recent reports suggest that the digital release might face delays, affecting the streaming release as well.

According to The Direct and WhenToStream, there are conflicting release dates for Barbie’s digital release. Digital retailer ROW8 updated its listing to show a release date of September 12th, while YouTube listed the film for preorder with a release date of September 5th. Warner Bros. will likely provide an update on the release schedule soon to clarify this discrepancy.

The delay in the digital release allows Barbie to continue making money at the box office for at least another week. Additionally, an IMAX version of the film is set to premiere on September 22nd, offering fans a chance to see the movie on the big screen. However, not all moviegoers will opt for the digital version, as many will wait for the streaming release, especially those subscribed to Max.

Considering the potential digital release delay, the upcoming IMAX premiere, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s announcement that Barbie will hit Max this fall, it is likely that the film will not stream before late October or beyond.

It remains unclear whether the delay in the digital release is related to the strikes in the industry or a strategic move to keep Barbie in theaters as long as possible. Nonetheless, fans can anticipate an additional scene in the IMAX version of the film selected by Greta Gerwig.

