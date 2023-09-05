Barbie Digital Release Date Pushed Back by Warner Bros.

Barbie fans will have to wait another week for the digital release of the film, as the launch date has been pushed back by Warner Bros. Originally, the release was expected to happen today, September 5, on “premium” video-on-demand platforms such as Amazon Prime Video. However, the new digital release date has been set for Tuesday, September 12.

Although Warner Bros. never officially announced the original release date, various digital retailers, including Amazon Prime, reported that Barbie would be available for streaming on September 5. Nonetheless, there were rumors of a potential delay, and it has now been confirmed that the film will be released a week later.

The landing pages on Amazon Prime and Apple TV+ both show the updated release date as September 12. Barbie can now be pre-ordered for $29.99, and it is expected that the digital release on this date is highly likely, although no official confirmation has been received from Warner Bros. yet.

In addition to the digital release, Barbie will still be shown in theaters and in IMAX for one week starting from September 22. This release will include exclusive end-credits footage. Despite the tremendous success of the film, having generated over $1.3 billion in global box office revenue so far, Warner Bros. has decided to release Barbie digitally within just two months of its theatrical debut. This approach aligns with the current industry standard, as studios aim to capitalize on the digital market while still profiting from cinema screenings.

Although we will have to wait a little longer for the digital release of Barbie, fans can expect to enjoy bonus features alongside the film. Stay tuned for more information regarding the official DVD release date.

