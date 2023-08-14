NetherRealm Studios’ Change of Fate for Baraka and Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1

Throughout the Mortal Kombat series, NetherRealm Studios has maintained a consistent storytelling method since Mortal Kombat 9. Each chapter is typically played from the perspective of a specific character, who defeats multiple opponents without losing any fights. As a result, characters without dedicated chapters, like Baraka and Reptile, have often been portrayed poorly, constantly losing battles and serving as henchmen to major antagonists.

Given their villainous roles in the Mortal Kombat 9 to Mortal Kombat 11 timeline, it would make sense for Baraka and Reptile to be more ruthless and deadly when they win. However, they have never had the opportunity to star in their own chapters, perpetuating their image as “low tier” combatants within the Mortal Kombat universe.

Baraka and Reptile’s continuous failures have become a running joke, as they are required to lose frequently. Even in their individual endings in Mortal Kombat Gold, they both meet untimely deaths. Baraka, though not playable in Mortal Kombat X, is depicted as inferior to newcomer D’Vorah and is eventually killed by her in the story. In Mortal Kombat 11, Reptile is absent from the main story but can be found and interacted with in the Krypt, where players can strike him with Shao Kahn’s hammer.

However, it seems that their fates may be changing in Mortal Kombat 1. The recent game trailer showcases a scene with Ashrah, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Kung Lao, Reptile, and Baraka all walking together. Furthermore, Reptile is seen having conversations with characters like Johnny Cage and Liu Kang in a friendly manner.

These hints strongly suggest that Baraka and Reptile are now among the “good guys” in Mortal Kombat 1. If this is true, it indicates that they may finally have their own chapters where they defeat other fighters within the story. Their bios on the Mortal Kombat 1 website also portray them as “tragic heroes,” further fueling anticipation for their redemption.

Fans will have to wait until the game’s release to see if Baraka and Reptile can break free from their “whipping boy” roles. Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 14, 2023, for Premium and Kollector’s Edition owners, while standard edition owners gain access on September 19, 2023.