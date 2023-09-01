OneID Receives £1 Million Funding for Bank-Verified Digital Identification Service

OneID, the provider of bank-verified digital identification services in the UK, has secured £1 million in funding from ACF Investors. The investment will be used to further develop its product and advance its mission of creating a safer online environment by enabling people to easily and securely prove their identities.

Founded in 2020, OneID aims to provide a safe and seamless digital experience for UK citizens by enabling banks to offer an identification service for customers. With the increasing prevalence of digital interactions and transactions, OneID’s solution eliminates the need for physical identification documents, allowing businesses and individuals to instantly and securely prove their identities anywhere.

To use OneID, individuals choose the service as their identity verification method when signing up for online products or services. They consent to OneID contacting and verifying their details with their bank through online or mobile banking. Once verified, OneID securely confirms their identity to the online service provider within seconds.

Bank-verified digital identification has gained traction in several other European countries, such as Sweden and Belgium. Sweden’s BankID service is used an average of two times per day for every adult, resulting in 6 billion transactions annually. Belgium’s itsme app, with over 6.5 million users, facilitates millions of monthly actions.

OneID’s offering of bank-verified digital identity services has the potential to benefit approximately 50 million UK citizens, ushering in a new era of secure, efficient, and convenient online transactions for both consumers and businesses. The company, certified as a B Corp, is also one of the largest angel-backed start-ups in the UK, with 170 angel investors supporting its mission.

Paula Sussex, CEO at OneID, expressed her excitement about the investment from ACF Investors, emphasizing their shared interests and visions to make the world a safer place through digital identification. Tim Mills, Managing Partner at ACF Investors, believes that OneID’s solution has the potential to impact 50 million UK citizens and establish bank-verified digital identification as the standard in the country.

Sources:

– Definition of Bank-Verified Digital Identification: Bank-verified digital identification refers to a system that enables individuals to prove their identities online by leveraging the verification capabilities of their banks. It eliminates the need for physical identification documents and streamlines the identity verification process for online transactions. (Source: Article)

– Definition of B Corp: A B Corp, or Benefit Corporation, is a type of for-profit company that is committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment. B Corps meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. (Source: Article)

– Definition of Angel Investors: Angel investors are individuals who provide financial support and mentorship to early-stage start-ups in exchange for equity or ownership in the company. They play a crucial role in supporting the growth and development of promising entrepreneurial ventures. (Source: Article)