Accelerating Customer-Centric Transformation in Digital Banking: A Collaborative Approach

A recent infobrief released by Backbase, a global pioneer in Engagement Banking, highlights the challenges faced by banks in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region when it comes to implementing successful digital transformation strategies. The in-depth report, developed by market intelligence firm IDC and commissioned by Backbase, draws insights from 125 banks and 316 CIOs in APAC, including the Philippine market.

Traditionally, many banks in APAC have chosen to build their own in-house solutions for digital engagement banking platforms. However, the infobrief reveals that 70 percent of these projects have failed due to the costly and time-consuming efforts required. Despite these failures, the report also indicates that 65 percent of mid- to large-sized banks in APAC continue to opt for building their own engagement banking platforms. This suggests a need for a shift in approach.

To address this issue, Backbase has commissioned the IDC Infobrief as part of a series of consultative guides to help banks evaluate a more effective platform strategy for digital customer engagement. The report proposes a collaborative approach that balances “build” and “buy” strategies to achieve sustainable digital banking architecture.

By leveraging ready-made solutions and collaborating with digital banking platform providers, banks can accelerate their customer-centric transformation while avoiding the pitfalls of in-house development. The report advises banks to carefully evaluate their digital transformation goals and assess whether building a solution from scratch is the most effective approach.

Ultimately, the goal is to drive accelerated and differentiated digital customer engagement in the APAC region. By adopting a collaborative approach, banks can tap into the expertise and resources of external providers while focusing on their core competencies.

To access the full IDC Infobrief commissioned by Backbase, titled “Accelerating Customer-Centric Transformation by Balancing Build and Buy – A Collaborative Approach Towards Sustainable Digital Banking Architecture,” please visit the Backbase website.

