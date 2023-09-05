Bank of China and Meituan Deepen Collaboration on Digital Yuan

The Bank of China and e-commerce giant Meituan have signed a collaboration deal to further their capabilities in the development of China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan. This agreement expands on their existing partnership, which was established in 2021.

The focus of this collaboration will go beyond retail commerce, which was the initial area of the pilot program. Both companies will now work together to develop solutions for CBDC-powered corporate services and explore cross-border use cases for the digital yuan.

Additionally, the collaboration will involve expanding the adoption of “hardware wallets,” which are devices that do not rely on an internet connection for making payments. This approach aims to promote inclusivity by ensuring offline availability and accessibility for non-smartphone users, particularly in areas with limited network connectivity.

The new agreement was signed during a service trade fair, where both parties emphasized their commitment to leveraging the digital yuan to enhance the availability and convenience of financial services.

Meituan has already taken steps to integrate digital yuan payments into its Meituan Waimai food delivery network, one of the largest in China. The company has also been promoting adoption by distributing digital yuan vouchers that can be redeemed on its platforms, requiring recipients to open digital yuan wallets.

Meanwhile, the Bank of China has been collaborating with JD.com on a cross-border e-CNY pilot in Hong Kong. Additionally, Likou, a town in Jiangsu Province, recently entered an agreement with the Postal Savings Bank of China to become a “demonstration town” for the digital yuan.

This deepened collaboration between the Bank of China and Meituan reflects the growing momentum of China’s digital currency initiatives and highlights the broadening scope of its application beyond retail commerce. By exploring corporate services and cross-border use cases, China aims to establish the digital yuan as a key component of its financial ecosystem.

Definitions:

– CBDC: Central Bank Digital Currency, a digital form of a country’s national currency issued and regulated by the central bank.

– Hardware wallets: Smartcards, SIM cards, or wearable devices that allow users to securely store and make payments with digital currencies without an internet connection.

Sources:

– Securities Times via Stockstar