Banjo-Kazooie’s Stop ‘N’ Swop Feature Finally Unlocked after Decades

Those who remember the N64 days might recall the promise of the Stop ‘N’ Swop feature for Banjo-Kazooie. This feature was meant to allow players to swap cartridges in order to unlock special items and secrets between Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie.

Many fans eagerly awaited the implementation of this feature, but it unfortunately never came to fruition. Due to its technical challenges and Nintendo’s concerns about the swapping process, the Stop ‘N’ Swop feature had to be removed by RARE.

While dataminers have already uncovered the secrets that Stop ‘N’ Swop was supposed to unlock, the feature itself has remained unused for years. Until now…

Hacker Skawo has managed to demonstrate Banjo-Kazooie’s Stop ‘N’ Swop feature in action as originally intended. In a video, Skawo showcases the feature with the help of a flash cart and a custom version of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Though the end result is the same as using datamining to access the special items, witnessing the Stop ‘N’ Swop feature in action on actual hardware after decades is truly remarkable.

This development not only brings nostalgia to those who have been waiting for the feature to work, but it also serves as a testament to the dedication and skills of the hacking community.

While the Stop ‘N’ Swop feature may no longer hold the same mystery it once did, its realization on original hardware is a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of Banjo-Kazooie and the N64 era.