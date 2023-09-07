CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Bang & Olufsen Launches Versatile Beolab 8 Wireless Speaker

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Bang & Olufsen has introduced the latest addition to its Beolab range, the Beolab 8 wireless speaker. This compact and versatile speaker can be used as a standalone unit, paired in a stereo duo, or connected with other models for a home cinema setup. The Beolab 8 features a three-driver setup, including a tweeter, midrange, and woofer, offering enhanced sound quality.

One of the standout features of the Beolab 8 is its beam width control, allowing users to switch between different listening profiles for a narrow or wide sound experience. The speaker also includes “room compensation” technology to optimize the sound based on the acoustic characteristics of the space. Additionally, the Beolab 8 utilizes wide-band technology to direct its acoustic sweet spot based on the user’s phone location through the official B&O app.

The Beolab 8 operates on Bang & Olufsen’s Mozart platform and can connect to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 5.3. It also offers wireless and wired connectivity through Powerlink. The speaker’s design is another standout feature, with a premium aluminum body and options for wooden lamellas or a fabric front. The glass interface on top of the speaker creates a sleek and intuitive user experience.

In line with Bang & Olufsen’s commitment to sustainability, the Beolab 8 is designed with quality, degradable resources that can be continuously customized, serviced, and upgraded over time. This ensures that the speaker can adapt to the latest technology standards.

The Beolab 8 is now available in various customizable colorways, including silver & natural aluminum, gold-tone, or black anthracite. It can be paired with speaker covers in oak, light oak, dark oak, or classic fabric. Prices for the Beolab 8 start from £2199 / $2749.

