Baldur’s Gate 3 Second Post-Launch Update: Fixes, Changes, and Improvements

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has released the details of the second major post-launch update for the popular RPG. The patch notes posted on Steam include fixes for almost 300 crashes, blockers, and bugs.

One interesting aspect of the update is the resolution of some bugs related to genitalia and undergarments in the game. Larian Studios has fixed issues where the genitals of certain characters would clip through their clothing, and male gnome sorcerers were missing their underwear. Although Baldur’s Gate 3 was intended to have a mature theme, Larian Studios acknowledges that these issues were unintentional and not necessary for the game’s artistic vision.

Aside from these humorous fixes, the update addresses various other crashes and blockers. Issues such as getting stuck in dialogue, crashes upon reloading savegames during dialogue, and crashes caused by the UI have all been resolved. Multiplayer crash fixes, improvements to gameplay mechanics, and enhancements to the user interface have also been implemented.

The update introduces additional stability for the game’s rendering on the Vulkan graphics API and fixes problems with refresh rates in non-fullscreen mode. It also resolves numerous issues with character animations, camera angles, and dialogue scripts in various cutscenes throughout the game.

Larian Studios continues to demonstrate their commitment to addressing player feedback and improving the overall gameplay experience for Baldur’s Gate 3. Players can expect more updates and improvements as development continues.

