Apologetic Studio Promises to Credit Omitted Translators in Baldur’s Gate III

A studio responsible for translating Baldur’s Gate III has issued an apology after failing to credit their outsourced workers in the game’s credits section. Altagram Group, the translation studio, took full responsibility for the oversight and acknowledged the impact it had on the affected individuals. They expressed gratitude to Larian Studios, the developer and publisher of the game, for promptly enabling them to rectify the error and update the credits.

Although the names of the Brazilian Portuguese translators were initially omitted, the credits did include the names of Altagram’s executives and department leads. The company responsible for localization in languages other than Brazilian Portuguese received due credit.

Larian Studios attributed the oversight to Altagram and promptly requested that they address the issue. It appears that Altagram responded swiftly and committed to including the names of the Brazilian Portuguese translators in an upcoming patch for the game.

Not receiving proper credit for their contributions is a recurring issue faced by outsourced workers in the gaming industry. This oversight can hinder their future opportunities, making it more challenging to demonstrate their involvement in specific projects to potential employers.

While crediting workers may not be a top priority for some localization studios, there is a possibility of an alternative approach in the future. Developers might explore utilizing artificial intelligence to translate games, aiming to reduce costs. However, it is worth noting that game localization involves more than just mechanical translation. It requires skilled individuals who can navigate idiomatic nuances and cultural references that resonate with a specific audience.

Acknowledging the value and contributions of translators and other outsourced workers is crucial. Ensuring proper recognition not only benefits these individuals but also reinforces the integrity of the gaming industry.