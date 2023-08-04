CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Streamers Surprised by Nudity in Character Creator

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3 Streamers Surprised by Nudity in Character Creator

Baldur’s Gate 3 has garnered positive reception on its launch day, but there have been unexpected surprises for streamers. Many Twitch streamers were caught off guard when they selected the “hide clothes” option in the game’s character creator, only to be met with explicit nudity.

Popular streamers like AnnieFuchsia, shroud, sodapoppin, and Etalyx, who are known for spending time in character creators, all had the same shock. Similar to Cyberpunk 2077’s character creator, Baldur’s Gate 3 offers various options for genitals, allowing players to customize their characters’ appearance.

For larger streamers, the initial reaction is understandable. While the game isn’t currently banned for nudity on Twitch, streamers are only allowed to engage with in-game nudity for a limited time. Etalyx expressed his surprise in a clip, stating that he expected there to be underwear options like in other games.

Not only can players remove clothes, but they can also remove undergarments in the game’s comprehensive inventory management system. The level of explicit content in Baldur’s Gate 3 has even surprised its own writers, who joke about having the “keys to horny jail.”

This recent nudity controversy in games doesn’t only involve Baldur’s Gate 3. It has been a notable week for nudity, as seen in the case of the Street Fighter 6 tournament organizer who streamed a nude Chun-Li fight.

Despite the unexpected nudity, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to receive positive feedback from players. The game offers a rich character creator and immersive gameplay experience.

