Baldur’s Gate 3: Insights on Upcoming Patches

Larian CEO Swen Vincke has shared some details about the upcoming patches for Baldur’s Gate 3. While addressing the players’ concerns, Vincke revealed that the team is currently focused on addressing the reported issues, while also taking into consideration player suggestions for future updates.

One of the requested features that Larian is considering is the ability for players to change their custom character appearance mid-game. This would be a helpful addition for players who want to modify their characters’ aesthetics as they progress. Additionally, Larian is working on a patch to properly credit the localisation staff who were initially missed in the original release.

However, implementing a feature to change the speaking character during dialogue might prove challenging without fundamental changes to the game. Another area that could use improvement is the inventory system, with requests for more sorting buttons and a cleaner presentation with larger fonts.

Looking ahead, Larian has plans to enhance the modding tools, which Vincke has stated will see significant improvements once the release of the PS5 version is complete. There is also speculation about possible DLC for Baldur’s Gate 3, with the challenge lying in determining what D&D characters are capable of at higher levels.

While specific requests from players have not been mentioned, Larian is actively listening to the community’s feedback and suggestions. With the ongoing development and updates, Baldur’s Gate 3 aims to provide an enhanced gameplay experience for the players.

