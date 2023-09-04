New Update for Baldur’s Gate 3 Introduces Fixes, Improvements, and UI Features

Larian Studios has released another major update for its hit role-playing game, Baldur’s Gate 3. This update brings a host of fixes, improvements, and new UI features to the game. One of the notable additions is the ability to dismiss co-op party members from your campaign, freeing up space for new companions. This can be done through a magical wardrobe owned by a character named Withers.

The character Karlach has also been given more spotlight with new ending scenes and companion moments. Players now have the option to decide whether to travel to the Hells with Karlach or let them go alone. Additional reflections on Karlach’s engine and the possibility of it burning out have been included as well.

The update addresses various blockers, such as fixing issues where players could get stuck in combat or dialogue. UI improvements have also been implemented, including the addition of new icons for equipped items, item rarity filters in the inventory, and an updated character summary on level up. The Active Search list now persists after being opened and provides more information.

The patch notes for the update can be found on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 website. Performance optimizations have also been made, and the size of save games has been reduced.

With this new update, players can enjoy a smoother and more polished experience in Baldur’s Gate 3, as Larian continues to enhance the game based on player feedback and suggestions.

