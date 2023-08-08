Baldur’s Gate 3 Releases Major Hotfix with Fixes and Updates

If you, along with the other 800,000 players, have torn yourself away from Baldur’s Gate 3 to read this, congratulations! The developers at Larian Studios have released their second major hotfix which addresses various issues, including the notorious clipping problem affecting male characters’ genitals.

The wang clipping problem specifically impacts penises C and D of characters wearing certain githyanki clothing. However, after applying the hotfix, this issue has been resolved and penises should no longer protrude or be visible. Moreover, the update also restores missing underpants, which inadvertently left the nether regions of male gnome sorcerers exposed.

Aside from the genital-related fixes, the hotfix includes over 300 additional improvements. Although these updates may not be as significant, they are still notable. For instance, the game’s version number has been removed from beneath the minimap, which is a welcome change. Furthermore, more multiplayer servers have been added, and server scaling support has been enhanced.

Larian Studios expressed its gratitude to fans for their support in making Baldur’s Gate 3 one of Steam’s top ten games of all time. The full details of the hotfix can be found in the accompanying patch notes. The studio mentions that they are actively working on resolving other bugs and issues that have arisen since the highly successful release of the game last week. This is in preparation for the launch on PlayStation 5 on September 6th.

While we are taking our time to thoroughly review Larian’s expansive RPG, you may want to check out Eurogamer’s articles on Baldur’s Gate 3, which discuss various aspects of the game, including its use of dice mechanics and a technical analysis by Digital Foundry.