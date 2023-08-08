Baldur’s Gate 3: The Crate Stacking Trick

In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, a game known for its density and complexity, it’s always helpful to have some tricks up your sleeve. As I near the end of the first act, I’ve discovered a game-changing trick: crate stacking.

The crates found throughout Faerûn are filled with valuable items such as potions, weapons, camping supplies, and thieving tools. It is worth your time to search through them in each new area. However, crates can also serve as building blocks by stacking them on top of each other. This allows you to reach previously inaccessible areas.

In a cavern early in the game, I used this stacking technique to reach a high ledge that I couldn’t reach otherwise. By carefully stacking crates and utilizing the Climb On option, I was able to deactivate a booby-trapped statue and obtain a magical item for my party.

The best part is that you can create these makeshift stairways anywhere. By picking up crates, you can carry them in your character’s inventory and place them in the game world. This opens up new possibilities for solving quests and reaching hidden areas.

The crate trick is not only useful for exploration but also in combat situations. Holding the high ground provides your ranged attackers with a better position for favorable attacks. In difficult battles, I have spent time strategically setting up sniper towers to gain the advantage.

The crate stacking trick has also been showcased in a stream with Larian Studios’ Swen Vincke and Matthew Mercer, the Dungeon Master of Critical Role and voice actor in Baldur’s Gate 3. They demonstrated how crate stacking allowed them to bypass obstacles and reach inaccessible areas outside the city walls.

In a game as immersive and vast as Baldur’s Gate 3, having a simple solution like the crate stacking trick can prevent feeling overwhelmed. Whether you enjoy the role-playing aspect or tackling challenging puzzles, this trick is a valuable tool to keep in mind.