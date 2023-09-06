CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #5: Minthara Progression Issues and PlayStation 5 Improvements

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
The latest hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3, officially known as Hotfix #5, has been released by Larian Studios. This update aims to address some previously acknowledged Minthara progression issues and bring improvements specifically for the newly released PlayStation 5 version.

One of the major fixes in Hotfix #5 is related to Minthara, a character in the game. This hotfix resolves a bug that was blocking certain lines of her dialogue and preventing player romances with her from progressing in Act 3. With this fix, players can expect new dialogues, deeper relationships, and more details about Minthara’s backstory.

Additionally, Hotfix #5 includes fixes for crashes, blockers, multiplayer issues, UI improvements, miscellaneous gameplay issues, and performance optimizations. Notably, there is also a fix for an unintended nipple slip when nudity filtering was enabled.

For PlayStation 5 players, Hotfix #5 brings three important fixes. Firstly, it addresses an issue that caused the game’s audio to stop working. Secondly, it fixes a graphical issue affecting HDR TVs with HDR black level calibration set to 0. Finally, a crash that occurred when opening the onscreen keyboard has been resolved.

Larian Studios has confirmed that more requested features, such as the ability to change a character’s looks mid-campaign, will be added in future updates. Players can find the full release notes for Hotfix #5 on Steam.

