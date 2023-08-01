Baldur’s Gate 3: Embracing or Resisting the Illithid Transformation

Four years ago, Baldur’s Gate 3 was announced with a trailer showcasing the terrifying transformation of a human into a mind flayer. The process involves excruciating headaches, uncontrollable finger movements, and the eventual emergence of an octopus-like head. In the game, you have the choice to embrace or resist this transformation, and developer Larian Studios has shed light on how this decision ties into the RPG systems.

In a recent Steam blog post, Larian explained how the illithid powers would work in-game. By embracing the illithid abilities, players unlock a hidden skill tree that allows them to enhance their command over these newfound capabilities. The skill tree consists of 25 mind-flayer-inspired abilities categorized into psionic, manipulation, health restoration, and offensive/debuffing abilities. Players can even transform into a displacer beast, a tentacled feline creature from the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

To progress through the skill tree, players must find mind maggots hidden in random jars or within previously infected skulls. These mind maggots are attached to nodes within the skill tree, visualized as the player’s wrinkly brain. This character build may not be suited for the squeamish.

Larian also notes that some companions can consume the parasites to gain unique powers, while others will refuse, leading to a potential shift in their perception of the player. The team teases that things can become more complicated but does not provide further details.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be leaving early access on August 3rd and will be available on Steam and GOG. Players can discover the full extent of the illithid transformation and its accompanying consequences.