Baldur’s Gate 3: The Opening Weekend Player Data Revealed

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a positive reception and high player engagement since its release. Developer Larian Studios has shared an infographic detailing player data from the game’s first weekend, offering some interesting and impressive insights.

During the opening weekend, players collectively spent 1225 years playing Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, as the second weekend approaches, let’s delve into some intriguing statistics.

– 368 players managed to complete the game within the first weekend.

– More than 93% of players opted for a custom character.

– A staggering 88 years were spent by players on character creation, with nearly 10% spending at least an hour on this aspect alone.

– The most popular Origin character, chosen by 27,784 players, was Gale. However, he was also the seventh leading cause of death for players.

– The Paladin class was the most favored choice, with over 200,000 players selecting it.

– Half-Elf emerged as the most popular race, narrowly beating Human and Elf for that distinction, with over 250,000 players choosing it.

– Astarion, one of the game’s characters, rejected almost 100,000 players. Shadowheart was the most preferred romance option, closely followed by Gale.

– At the peak engagement period on Sunday, one NPC was pushed into a chasm for every concurrent player, amounting to 815,000 players.

– Surprisingly, 12% of player deaths resulted from friendly fire.

– 65.1% of players made the decision to save Emerald Grove.

– Scratch, an in-game pet, was petted over 750,000 times.

– Players interacted with over 1,400,000 corpses and over 2,400,000 animals.

– Players have collectively played for at least 10,000,000 hours, equivalent to over 1,225 years.

These statistics indicate that many players are thoroughly enjoying their experience with Baldur’s Gate 3. It will be interesting to see how these numbers evolve, particularly when the game launches on PlayStation 5 next month. Stay tuned for our upcoming review of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Game Informer, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the game in the comments below!