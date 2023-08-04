Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Allows Multiclassing on Easy Difficulty

The highly anticipated game, Baldur’s Gate 3, has recently exited its early access phase, and players can now enjoy the full release. An exciting mod has already been developed by NexusMod user TheComposerMods, which allows PC players to unlock the multiclassing feature specifically for the game’s easiest difficulty.

Multiclassing is a popular feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 that enables players to combine multiple classes to create a character tailored to their preferred playstyle. While multiclassing was already available in the game, it was previously inaccessible to players on the Explorer difficulty (the easy mode).

The mod created by TheComposerMods removes this restriction and unlocks multiclassing for all difficulties. It can be installed for both new campaigns and mid-playthrough campaigns, although the latter will only activate upon leveling up. This mod has received positive feedback from players who appreciate the increased flexibility it offers.

Some users have noted that the original decision to lock multiclassing on the easiest difficulty was both understandable and unnecessary. They suggested that a tutorial or warning could have been provided to prevent confusion for new players while still granting access to the feature. Despite this controversy, the mod has been well-received and may inspire other modders to create similar enhancements for the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was initially released in October 2020 as an early access game, available on Windows, MacOS, and Google Stadia. The full release became available on Windows just recently. Despite some initial difficulties with download issues on Steam, the game has already gained significant traction, with up to 340,000 concurrent players recorded on Steam alone.

In our review-in-progress, we highlighted the game’s potential and noted some minor flaws, such as bugs and certain aspects of the combat system. Nevertheless, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised for recapturing the magic of classic CRPGs and offering a high-quality gaming experience.

For more information on Baldur’s Gate 3, IGN has comprehensive guides on the game’s races, subraces, classes, subclasses, and character building to assist players in their adventures.