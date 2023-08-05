Baldur’s Gate 3 Reaches Half a Million Concurrent Players on Steam and Releases First Hotfix

Baldur’s Gate 3 has had a successful start, surpassing half a million concurrent players on Steam within its first day. However, developer Larian Studios is not stopping there and has released its first hotfix for the game. The hotfix addresses various issues, with a focus on solving a save-preventing bug that was affecting players.

Earlier, Larian acknowledged the save issue and offered some initial solutions. After further investigation, the developer discovered that cross-saves were causing the problem. In light of this, Larian has decided to temporarily disable cross-saves until the issue can be resolved. Players should not notice any changes in-game, and Steam Cloud saves remain unaffected by this change.

In addition to the save bug, the hotfix also addresses over 150 other issues. These include crashes, progress blockers, multiplayer problems, and cinematic glitches. The full list of fixes can be found in the accompanying patch notes.

As for Eurogamer’s final verdict on Baldur’s Gate 3, it may take some time before it is released on the site. However, players can already enjoy the game, which is receiving praise for its ambitious and immersive gameplay.

With its impressive number of concurrent players and quick response to issues, Baldur’s Gate 3 is off to a promising start. Players can expect further updates and improvements as Larian continues to support and refine the game.