Baldur’s Gate 3 First Major Patch to Include Over 1,000 Fixes and Tweaks

Larian Studio’s CEO and game director, Swen Vincke, has announced that the first major patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 will contain more than one thousand “fixes and tweaks”. This comes after the studio has already released three hotfixes for the game, addressing a total of around 700 issues including a bug that prevented saving progress and unwanted explicit content.

One of the notable additions in the upcoming Patch 1 is the inclusion of missing credits for translators, as previously mentioned by Larian. Before the release of Patch 1, the studio plans to roll out a fourth hotfix, although no specific timeline has been mentioned.

Vincke expressed gratitude to the players for their feedback since the game’s full release on August 3rd, emphasizing that the studio’s current focus is to address any reported issues. However, they are also open to suggestions for improvements. Additionally, Vincke mentioned that the second major patch for the game will already incorporate some requested features, possibly referring to the ability to change a character’s appearance during gameplay.

In addition to these updates, there are various tips available for beginners to Dungeons & Dragons who are starting their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Combat mods can also be utilized to enhance gameplay experiences. For those interested in solo play, mods inspired by Larian’s RPG, Divinity: Original Sin 2, are also available.