Unlocking Treasure Chests in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, not every character is proficient in lockpicking. However, fear not, because there are alternative methods to unlock treasure chests and access the hidden loot they contain. One option is to simply smash the chest open using a melee weapon or a damaging spell.

Most treasure chests in the game have a level of “toughness,” which determines how resistant they are to weaker blows. To successfully damage the chest, you will need a character with high strength, such as Lae’zel or Karlach, whose melee attacks are more likely to break through the chest’s defenses. You can strike the chest multiple times without any negative consequences.

If you don’t have a strong character available, another approach is to destroy the chest entirely. You can use fire or gunpowder to blow it up, and surprisingly, this method does not destroy the loot inside. A video posted by YouTuber Proxy Gate Tactician demonstrated this by rigging 100 chests to explode and comparing the loot before and after the destruction. All the items remained intact.

Whether you choose to break open the chest with brute force or explosives, the precious loot inside will still be yours to keep. This method also applies to locked doors, although they often require a key or solving a puzzle instead.

In conclusion, nothing can stop you from acquiring the treasure hidden within chests in Baldur’s Gate 3 if you have the strength or the means to break them open. Feel free to unleash your destructive side in your playthrough of the game!

Sources:

– Source article