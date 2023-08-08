Baldur’s Gate 3: Tips for Successful Combat Encounters

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a dense and challenging RPG with deep systems. Combat can be particularly difficult for players due to the game’s intricate mechanics and strategies. Here are some general tips to help you survive fights in the world of Faerûn.

One important aspect of combat encounters in Baldur’s Gate 3 is inventory management. Instead of hoarding all your healing items on your main character, it’s crucial to distribute them among your party members. This includes health potions and Scrolls of Revivify for reviving fallen allies. Make sure each character has access to these recovery items to ensure self-sustainability during battles.

Shoving enemies off high places can be an effective tactic to end fights quickly. By positioning characters near high-ground enemies such as archers or spell-casters, you can use the Shove ability to push them off cliffs or ledges. Certain character classes may also have abilities that facilitate this strategy, such as the Warlock’s Eldritch Blast. Taking advantage of opportunities to knock enemies down can give you a significant advantage.

Utilizing movement is essential in Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat. Jumping allows you to navigate obstacles, hazards, and even gain a higher vantage point if your character has the ability. Make the most of your movement options to gain an edge in battles.

Area-of-effect abilities play a crucial role in controlling space and gaining the upper hand. Spells like Cloud of Daggers can create concentrated areas of damage where enemies are forced to walk through. Additionally, abilities like Spirit Guardians can create a damaging aura that follows the caster, deterring close-combat enemies. Understanding how elements interact with each other can also be advantageous. Trapping or slowing down enemies with abilities like Grease or Web and following up with a fire-based attack can cause significant damage.

Lastly, if your character is not suited for direct combat, take advantage of sneaking mechanics to infiltrate or gain an advantageous position before engaging in a fight.

By implementing these tips, you can enhance your combat skills in Baldur’s Gate 3 and increase your chances of survival in the challenging battles that lie ahead.