Baldur’s Gate 3: The Acting Journey Behind Astarion, the Elf Vampire Rogue

After six years of development, Baldur’s Gate 3—Larian Studio’s highly anticipated successor to the legendary Dungeons & Dragons CRPG series—finally hit PC last week. Players have been gathering a party and venturing forth to chaos, heroics, and a motley crew of characters. But for one of those “heroes” in particular, that release is the culmination of an acting journey almost as epic as any quest in the Forgotten Realms.

Neil Newbon, the voice actor and performance capture artist for Astarion—an Elf Vampire Rogue and one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s primary adventuring companions—told io9 over email ahead of last week’s launch of the game on PC, after an extensive three-year period of “Early Access” beta testing. “This has been a dream role, work I am truly proud of, a character whom I love deeply and frankly don’t know if I’ll ever truly let go of him.”

Astarion—alongside Shadowheart the Half-Elf Cleric, Lae’zel the Githyanki Fighter, Wyll the Human Warlock, Gale the Human Wizard, and later Karlach the Tiefling Barbarian—has become one of the main faces of the game, a character players haven’t just anticipated but come to know, as he, as well as the rest of the main cast found in the opening act of the game, has developed and transformed over the course of that long development.

In the years it’s taken Larian to polish and release Baldur’s Gate 3, Astarion has become a part of Dungeons & Dragons itself, a face in crossovers with Magic: The Gathering, and the inadvertent co-star of a viral romance sequence with a Druid wildshaped into a bear that brought the already-demanded game to a new level of attention. Just under a week after launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest games of 2023, cracking Steam’s lifetime top 10 for concurrent players within days of release, and Newbon and his fellow performers are now gaming superstars. Newbon, in particular, helped Larian Studios direct performance capture for the game through his company, Performance Captured Academy, guiding a new generation of actors through digital performance—and found himself not just playing in Baldur’s Gate 3’s world, but helping shape it.

To find out more about the process of playing Astarion—from auditions to how the character developed over years of iteration and feedback during Early Access—check out our interview with Newbon below, condensed and edited for clarity.

When I was asked to audition it was actually for a whole bunch of different possible roles, not a specific character. I submitted for about a dozen characters and I worked out pretty quickly what the game could most likely be—and I honestly didn’t care which role they gave me, as long as I was cast! The initial take on Astarion was a bit more formal and “tight,” less flow. He doesn’t know the players, so there is a lot of mistrust and skepticism about them—he is really in survival mode and is trying to position himself in the most secure way. However, he quickly begins to see the party as friends—or maybe frenemies, haha—either way, he becomes more comfortable with the idea and starts having fun, a rhythm that is very much a part of his makeup but not exercised in a long time, and so we started loosening him up. Astarion is a deep and complicated character—truly one of the richest I’ve ever played and I feel incredibly lucky and humbled that not only Larian have supported my development of him with Stephen’s words, but that the community really liked the work we offered up and that the audience really embraced him. The interesting thing as an actor in this game is that you get to play every outcome of a potential relationship. It’s what I love about branching narrative stories in games, you get to explore every possible reality of the characters path, knowing all of it will be in the game as they’re all potential choices that can be made by the player. A real testament to Larian and the writers!