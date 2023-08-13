How to Complete Legend of Ansur and the Wyrmway Puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Legend of Ansur and Wyrmway Puzzles are part of the Wyll’s companion quest called Blade of Frontiers. To complete this quest, you need to follow these steps:

1. During Act 1, save the Tieflings in the Druid Grove. If you side with Minthara and the Goblins, Wyll will leave permanently.

2. In Act 2, rescue Zariel’s Asset (Mizora) in the Mind Flayer Colony. If Mizora dies, Wyll will be trapped in the fires of Avernus.

3. In Act 3, consider Mizora’s proposal and rescue Duke Ravengard in the Iron Throne prison. It is important to keep both Wyll and Mizora alive and save Duke Ravengard.

Duke Ravengard will provide information about the dragon, Ansur, and give you a book called Legend of Ansur.

To solve the Legend of Ansur Book Puzzle, read the book, and it will tell you that the entrance to the Wyrmway is in Wyrm’s Rock Prison. The book also gives a clue to the puzzle: “With a lightning shock, a true hero’s spark flickers. The torches alight! And wyrm’s eyes shall awake aglitter!”

To find the hidden pathway, go to the prison’s large room and go down the steps on the left. Look for a dead end with two lanterns shaped like a dragon’s head. Cast lightning spells on both lanterns simultaneously to reveal the hidden passageway.

Now, you have reached the Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyrmway dungeon, which consists of several trials:

1. Chamber of Justice: Remove the curse from the paintings covered in shadows and choose “The Cell” to place in the empty plinth.

2. Chamber of Insight: Switch to turn-based mode and use Hold Monster on the flying books. Eliminate the advisor with a darker outlook.

3. Chamber of Strategy: Win the chess puzzle within three actions by casting a lightning spell on the black king piece.

4. Chamber of Courage: Survive four rounds of combat against elementals and myrmidons. Push the enemies off the cliffside if possible.

After completing all four Wyrmway puzzles, proceed to the main chamber to face the dragon Ansur. Ungroup and reposition party members individually to avoid multiple characters getting hit by Ansur’s melee attacks. Be cautious of Ansur’s high-damage electric blast and protect your units with the Globe of Invulnerability spell.

Once Ansur finishes casting the magic blast, continue attacking while avoiding the lightning strikes in blue circles. Stay within the Globe of Invulnerability to minimize damage from Ansur’s magic blast.

Upon defeating Ansur, you will receive legendary rewards and gain more knowledge through a cutscene.