Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Release May be Delayed Until 2024

The release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox may not happen until 2024, according to Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing. Douse mentioned on Twitter that the issues surrounding the launch of the game on Microsoft’s platform might not be resolved until the following year. The team is working on achieving seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on Xbox Series S, and they hope to provide an update by the end of the year.

Founder and creative director Swen Vincke previously explained in an interview with IGN that the reason the game is coming to PC in August and PS5 in September, but not yet to Xbox Series X/S, is due to a Microsoft policy that demands equal gameplay features on both consoles. While the Series S is less powerful and accepts lower resolutions and frame rates, it does not allow for the removal of modes or features.

The issue lies in the split-screen co-op mode, which performs well on Xbox Series X but struggles on Xbox Series S. The team is reluctant to remove split-screen co-op altogether, but Microsoft’s policy does not allow it to be removed from the Series S version while keeping it in the Series X version.

Vincke acknowledged the complexity of the co-op mode and the optimization required to make it work across platforms. The studio intended to have a simultaneous release, but developing such a large game with countless possibilities has taken time. Vincke acknowledged that compromises may have to be made for the Xbox version but did not provide further details.

Overall, it seems that the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox is facing technical challenges that may push the release date to 2024. The team is working hard to overcome these obstacles and aims to provide an update on the progress by the end of this year.