Baldur’s Gate 3 to Introduce Mid-Game Character Customization

Baldur’s Gate 3, the popular fantasy RPG from Larian Studios, is set to offer players the ability to change their in-game appearance after starting the game. This update will enhance the already highly-praised character creator.

Based on Dungeons & Dragons, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows players to choose their class, race, and customize their “attachments” such as jewelry and scars, hair, tattoos, and even genitals. The game offers a wide range of options for players to bring their imagination to life.

However, once you start the game’s story, you cannot currently make any changes or adjustments to your character’s appearance unlike other RPGs such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Diablo IV. This limitation has been a source of frustration for some players.

Fortunately, the team at Larian Studios has acknowledged this feedback and is actively working on a way to implement mid-game character customization. Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian Studios, responded to a player’s request on social media, stating that things are currently being developed to address this issue.

While there is no specific timeline announced for when this feature will be available, the fact that the team is working on it is reassuring to players. It is worth noting that the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is already released, and the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6. The team is also attempting to make multiplayer work on Xbox Series S before its release on that platform.

Despite the lack of mid-game character customization, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to receive positive reviews and remains popular among critics and fans alike. This upcoming feature will be a welcome addition for players who wish to modify their character’s appearance during their playthrough.