Where to Find Zevlor and Zariel’s Asset in Baldur’s Gate 3

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
In Baldur’s Gate 3, there are two quests that involve finding Zevlor and Zariel’s Asset. These quests take place in the Mind Flayer Colony, which becomes accessible after defeating Ketheric Thorm in Moonrise Towers.

Finding Zevlor requires jumping down the tower opening after Ketheric Thorm escapes. This leads to the Mind Flayer Colony, a mini-dungeon that prevents fast travel to your camp. While exploring the area, you will come across a large chamber with pods containing Mind Flayers. There’s also a control panel with two choices:

– Purge: This option kills everyone in the pods, including Zevlor and other NPCs.
– Release: Choosing this option frees everyone from the pods, but you will have to fight four Mind Flayers. Zevlor and the other NPCs will assist you in the battle.

After the fight, speak to Zevlor to learn about the events that took place. He reveals that the Tieflings will no longer welcome him and that he must now forge his own path. Be prepared to face more Mind Flayers once everyone is released from their pods.

For the Zariel’s Asset objective, your target is located in the next room where you will find a brine pool. This pool may reward you with a Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen. Inside the pool, you will also find Mizora, a devil who doesn’t want to release Wyll from his pact. Mizora was the one trapped here, and you only spoke to a projection earlier in the campaign. You have the following options:

– Decide the fate of Wyll’s pact with Mizora: The History and Performance checks provide additional information.
– Intimidation: Mizora will let Wyll go after six months.
– Release: Choose this option to free Mizora with a Strength check or the “unleash” option.
– Annihilate: Mizora will die, taking Wyll to the hells of Avernus. This choice will not please most companions.

Zariel’s Asset is Mizora, who was trapped by the Cult of the Absolute.

Regarding Zevlor’s fate, there is a possibility that he is maimed and tortured until death in a cutscene during Act 3, if you ignore the pod area. It is unclear if Zevlor’s fate changes if you rescue him.

Knowing where to find Zevlor and Zariel’s Asset is important in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, all that remains is to defeat Ketheric Thorm to conclude the game’s second act.

