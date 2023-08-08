Baldur’s Gate 3 Hires Voice Actor for “Sexy Sounds”

Baldur’s Gate 3, the popular fantasy role-playing game developed by Larian Studios, has been making waves for its romantic encounters, including encounters with a giant red demon lady, a smarmy vampire, and even a bear. What many may not know is that the game hired a voice actor specifically for the purpose of creating “sexy sounds”.

Voice actor Alex Jordan, known for his work in cartoons and video games such as Atomic Heart and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, recently revealed on his TikTok page that he provided voice work for Baldur’s Gate 3. However, instead of traditional dialogue or character roles, Jordan’s task was to create a variety of breathy sex sounds for the game.

According to Jordan, the studio approached him and asked if he wanted to voice act in Baldur’s Gate 3. When he inquired about the role, he was surprised to learn that they didn’t need him for a specific character, but rather for the production of sexy sounds. Jordan jokingly described the recording session as “very awkward”, where he had to perform various moans and kisses in the recording booth.

The developer, Larian Studios, showed their appreciation for Jordan’s efforts by commenting on his TikTok video, stating that they were impressed with his contributions.

While it may be a unique role for a voice actor, it adds an interesting element to the immersive world of Baldur’s Gate 3. Players can now enjoy a more realistic and engaging experience when it comes to romance and intimate encounters within the game.

As players embark on their adventures in Baldur’s Gate 3, they may just have Alex Jordan’s voice in the back of their minds, reminding them of the “sexy sounds” he provided. Whether it’s a lighthearted addition or a serious immersion technique, it adds another layer to the game that players can enjoy.