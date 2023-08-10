Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix Addresses Game-Breaking Bug

Larian Studios has released a new hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3 to resolve a bug that was causing corruption in player saves. Although the bug only affected a small number of players, it had a significant impact, including on Eurogamer’s reviewer, delaying the publication of their review.

The bug occurred because the game had too much content for the player save files to handle. According to Larian’s Hotfix 2.1 notes, the size of the “personal ‘story’ databases” that store player choices and actions became too large due to the extensive activities players were undertaking in their journeys.

To address this issue, Larian has increased the size of these database files to be virtually unlimited, limited only by the available storage space on players’ devices. Additionally, cross-saves have been re-enabled in preparation for the upcoming launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5.

Since its release on PC last week, Baldur’s Gate 3 has gained significant popularity, with impressive numbers on the Steam platform. However, Larian Studios has acknowledged that expanding the game may be challenging due to the restrictions imposed by the rules of Dungeons & Dragons, on which the game is based.

Furthermore, Larian is working to ensure that its localization team receives proper credit after translation staff were initially left out of the game’s credits.

In summary, the hotfix released by Larian Studios for Baldur’s Gate 3 addresses a bug that caused corruption in player saves. The bug occurred due to the large amount of content in the game, but the issue has now been resolved with increased file sizes. Larian is also preparing for the game’s launch on PlayStation 5 and acknowledges the challenges in expanding the game’s content according to Dungeons & Dragons rules. Additionally, the localization team is being properly credited after an oversight in the initial game credits.