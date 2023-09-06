Baldur’s Gate 3 Platinum Trophy Made Easier on PS5 with Cross-Saves

The pursuit of the Baldur’s Gate 3 platinum trophy is no simple task, requiring hours of gameplay and multiple playthroughs to achieve. However, it seems that some PC players have found a way to make it easier by importing their PC saves to the PS5 version of the game.

Recently, a post on the PSN forums revealed that a few PC players have successfully utilized their saves from the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 and unlocked trophies on the PS5. In fact, two players managed to earn the platinum trophy, ‘Pride of Baldur’s Gate,’ in less than 48 hours after the game’s launch on the PS5 platform. It’s worth noting that the game launched 72 hours early for those who purchased the digital deluxe version of the game.

This is not the first time such a situation has occurred with Larian Studios’ games. A similar scenario happened with Divinity Original Sin 2, suggesting that cross-saves across platforms have made it possible for players to earn trophies on different systems.

While it’s impressive that these players have achieved such feats, there is a sense of disappointment for some PlayStation enthusiasts. It feels underwhelming when a platinum trophy is automatically unlocked without any effort on the current platform. It also means that no actual PS5 players will be able to claim the first spot for earning the Baldur’s Gate 3 platinum trophy.

It remains to be seen if this cross-save functionality will also apply to Xbox achievements in the future. Regardless, it raises questions about fairness and competition in trophy hunting across different platforms.

What do you think about this situation? Does it bother you that PC players have already claimed the platinum trophy for Baldur’s Gate 3 on the PS5? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

